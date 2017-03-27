Consumer lending hit a 5-year low in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The credit investments in the households by all financial credit organizations of Azerbaijan in the total loan portfolio decreased to a 5-year low.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) that as of February 1, 2017, credits to households accounted for 34.8% (5,814.0 million AZN). Notably, in 2012 this figure was 35.3% (4 316.7 million AZN), in 2011 - 33.7% (3,315.0 million AZN), in 2014 up to 44% (7 731.8 million AZN).

As of February 1, 2017, volume of aggregate loan portfolio amounted to 16 705.2 million AZN. 1 633.1 million AZN or 9.8% out of them totaled to overdue loans.

News.Az

