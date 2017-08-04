Contaminated water causes spread of infectious diseases within Armenian army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fresh water supply is among the main problems of Armenian army units, located in the area of occupied Nagorno Karabakh.

Infectious diseases have recently spread among soldiers of the frontline units in Magadiz who drank contaminated water due to the deficit of fresh water.

Despite the announced quarantine, serviceman Aram Arekelyan had serious health problems and was placed to the Khankandi military hospital.

Though the incident was concealed from public, an emergency meeting was held in connection with the fresh water supply to the military units with participation of the 'agriculture minister' of the so-called 'NKR' Aram Mkhoyan, 'first deputy chief on environment and natural resources' Artur Gabrielyan and local 'military commandment'.

News.Az

