Content of new draft code of conduct for Azerbaijani MPs revealed

The content of a new draft code of conduct for members of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) has been made public.

The document is composed of 13 articles, APA has learned.



The newly-developed draft code sets forth ethical standards for parliamentarians. According the draft code, parliamentarians are required to respect human rights and people’s business reputation, avoid impartiality, and reject illegal material and intangible gifts, privileges and benefits.



The document will be discussed at a joint meeting of the parliament’s Human Rights Committee and the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building on April 20.

News.Az

