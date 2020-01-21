Contest-exhibition mark Black January anniversary organized in Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Students from more than 20 leading Pakistani universities and amateur artists presented their works at the contest-exhibition named as “20 January – Bloody and

Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizada, Chancellor of Preston University Abdul Basit, diplomats of foreign countries, students and well-known artists, craftsmen, the public and mass media attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition dedicated to the presentation of paintings.

It was reported that the paintings of contest dedicated to the martyrs of “20 January”, have been accepted by the special commission starting from December 10, 2019 during a month. Competition’s paintings have covered previously announced themes such as: “From Martyrdom to Independence”, “Martyrs are always alive and never forgotten”, “Friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is eternal”, “Historical monuments and modern architecture of Azerbaijan”, “20 January: a great step forward towards the independence of Azerbaijan” and students and amateur artists representing a number of Pakistani universities participated in the competition.

More than 25 paintings submitted for the contest have been reviewed by a specially established commission and the winners of the contest were determined.

The winners and participants of the competition will be awarded at the commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the 20 January –nationwide mourning day and will be presented with cash prizes, certificates and various gifts.

After the opening ceremony, the exhibition was reviewed by the guests and the artists briefed them about their artworks which were on display. The exhibition was welcomed with great interest by the participants and it is planned to continue the exhibition for 3 days.

