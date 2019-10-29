Continuous rains kill 12 in southern-central Ghana

+ ↺ − 16 px

Floods caused by continuous rains have claimed 12 lives in the city of Kumasi in southern-central Ghana over the past two months, authorities said here on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) called the severe rains "unprecedented" and urged more sanitation measures in rural communities in the wake of the floods.

NADMO told local media earlier that torrential rains had also claimed more than 20 lives in the north of the country.

Ghana's rainy season normally begins in May and lasts till October.

News.Az

