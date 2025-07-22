‘Controlling’ husband jailed for life for murdering wife in Bradford

CCTV footage of Habibur Masum on a bus before he attacked Kulsuma Akter. Pic: West Yorkshire Police / PA

A man who brutally murdered his wife as she pushed their seven-month-old baby in a pram has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years.

Habibur Masum, 26, was convicted of murdering 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter in a “ferocious” knife attack in Bradford, West Yorkshire, after tracking her down to a refuge where she had sought safety from his “violence, jealousy, and controlling behaviour,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Ms. Akter suffered more than 25 stab wounds during the attack on 6 April last year. Sentencing at Bradford Crown Court, Mr Justice Barry Cotter described Masum as “violent, self-centred, jealous, controlling and coercive,” adding that his wife’s wounds were “unsurvivable, as was your intention.”

The court heard Masum had previously threatened to kill Ms. Akter and her family. He located her through her phone and waited near the safehouse before launching the attack. After fleeing the scene, Masum boarded a bus and was later arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, following a four-day manhunt.

Ms. Akter’s family described Masum as a “monster,” saying: “He will never know her beauty and her kindness.”

Marie Walsh of the Crown Prosecution Service said the case highlights the devastating consequences of domestic abuse, calling the murder “callous and shocking.”

