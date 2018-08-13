Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea signed in Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

The heads of five Caspian countries signed a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, a historic document for the region, developed for two decades, since 1996.

According to RIA Novosti, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani signed the Convention at the solemn ceremony that took place in Aktau after the fifth Caspian Summit.

Experts call the document signed by the five leaders "the constitution" of the Caspian Sea.

According to the Convention, the Caspian Sea will have a special legal status. Neither the provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea nor the principles applied to neighbors on transboundary lakes are applicable to the Caspian Sea.

In line with the document, the main area of ​​the Caspian water surface remains in the common use of the parties, and the bottom and the shelf are divided by neighboring states into plots by agreement between them on the basis of international law.

Thus, all five littoral states have reached a consolidated approach with respect to navigation, laying submarine pipelines and other key issues.

