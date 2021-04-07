Yandex metrika counter

Cooperation among ports of Turkic Council member states discussed

  • Economics
  • Share
Cooperation among ports of Turkic Council member states discussed

Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov has met with a delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) to discuss the expansion of cooperation among the ports of the Turkic Council member states.

During the meeting, the sides noted that due to the successful results achieved by Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, new transport opportunities were created in the region, which would allow the expansion of cooperation between the member states of the council.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      