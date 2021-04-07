Cooperation among ports of Turkic Council member states discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov has met with a delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) to discuss the expansion of cooperation among the ports of the Turkic Council member states.

During the meeting, the sides noted that due to the successful results achieved by Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, new transport opportunities were created in the region, which would allow the expansion of cooperation between the member states of the council.

News.Az