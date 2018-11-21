Cooperation between Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, Turkish Armed Forces discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev received a delegation led by chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, A

At the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan’s State Border Service and the Turkish Armed Forces, and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.

Guliyev particularly noted the exceptional merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev in building friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Guliyev stressed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to the development of these relations, adding that mutual relations are at the highest level.

During the conversation, the parties raised the issue related to the operational situation on the state border of Azerbaijan, threats to border security, including continuation of the occupation by Armenia of 20 percent of the territory and a part of the state borders of Azerbaijan, as well as the use of these territories for illegal purposes.

Information was provided on measures to combat illegal migration, smuggling, drug trafficking, strengthening the border security system, etc.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening border security, exchanging experience and information, organizing joint exercises, expanding mutual cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

News.Az

News.Az