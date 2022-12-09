Cooperation between CoE, Azerbaijan will continue to expand: Deputy Sec-Gen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe (CoE) will continue to expand, CoE Deputy Secretary General Bjorn Berge said on Friday.

Berge made the remarks in his video message during an event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, which was held at ADA University, Baku, News.Az reports.

“Currently, Europe faces a couple of serious problems. As we move forward, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe will become increasingly important,” he noted.

The event is a part of a larger initiative that is directed at increasing awareness about the cooperation between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan.

