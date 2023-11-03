Cooperation between OTS members in such spheres as security, defense and defense industry must be ramped up: Azerbaijani President

“Regrettably, today, the norms of international law are being flagrantly violated across different parts of the world,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana under the motto "Turk Time", News.Az reports.

“Wars and bloody conflicts are inflamed. Under such circumstances, primarily, the countries’ defense capability becomes their main security guarantee. I believe that cooperation between the Member states in such spheres as security, defense and defense industry must be ramped up,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

News.Az