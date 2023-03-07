Cooperation with China is one of main priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has always supported the one-China policy, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of China. Cooperation with China is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo, News.az reports.

Recalling his official visit to China, his meetings with the President of the People's Republic of China during this trip and international events, the head of state noted that he is pleased that Xi Jinping called the President of Azerbaijan a big friend of China.

News.Az