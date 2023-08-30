Cooperation with ICRC on missing Azerbaijanis fails: Ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Although much work has been done in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to obtain information on missing Azerbaijanis, the expected results have not been achieved, the country’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, said in her report on the Azerbaijanis missing during the First Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

Aliyeva said that unfortunately, conflicts continue to occur in the world today, people go missing for various reasons and their fate is perceived as a global problem.

“Since it is not known whether the missing persons are alive or dead, their families have to live with permanent psychological trauma and anxiety, as well as economic and other difficulties, depending on the role of the missing person in the family. The families of some 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis have been going through this for almost 30 years. In some families, even several people went missing at the same time,” she added.

