Cooperation with Turkic Council ‘important’ for Azerbaijan: FM Bayramov

The cooperation with the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is of importance for Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with the organization’s Secretary General, Baghdad Amreyev, on Friday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties discussed the upcoming summit of the Turkic Council and preparations for the meetings to be held ahead of it. They also exchanged views on documents expected to be adopted during the upcoming summit.

Minister Bayramov noted that the cooperation with the Turkic Council is important for Azerbaijan, adding that the work carried out during the country’s chairmanship of the organization is a vivid example of this.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues on the organization’s agenda.

News.Az