Cooperation with UN bears special significance for Azerbaijan – President Aliyev

Cooperation with the United Nations bears special significance for the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulation to António Guterres on his reelection as the UN Secretary-General.

As both the member of the UN and the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan supports the organization’s performance in addressing global challenges and its active position on matters of international concern and will continue to contribute to that cause, President Aliyev noted.

“I am confident that your upcoming tenure will further cement the UN’s role as a crucial vehicle for maintaining peace and security worldwide and bolstering international cooperation,” the head of state added.

News.Az