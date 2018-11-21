Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis established in New York

The Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis has been established in New York, AZERTAC reported.

The founding conference was attended by Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev and more than 60 representatives and heads of diaspora.

Addressing the event, Fuad Muradov said that attention to the compatriots living abroad is a priority of the Azerbaijani government`s policy.

Speakers at the event stressed the necessity of paying more attention to talented Azerbaijani youth living in the US.

A promotional video on the activity of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora was screened.

