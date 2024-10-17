COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company launches online sustainability training programme

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is intensifying its efforts to promote sustainable development and fulfill global environmental commitments in the fight against climate change.

In line with these initiatives, the company is pleased to announce the launch of a new online sustainability training program aimed at the broader public, News.Az reports.Crafted by experts from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company across multiple disciplines, the training programme aims to enhance awareness of ecological and social sustainability, accessibility, inclusivity, and a range of other vital subjects. The primary goal of the programme is to underscore the vital role each citizen plays in building a sustainable and inclusive future in the lead-up to COP29. It seeks to provide essential concepts and knowledge, enhance public awareness on these issues, and promote the establishment and implementation of sustainable practices before, during and after the COP29 conference in Baku.Those interested in participating in the online training programme can register via the relevant section of the Eduaz platform. A video tutorial has also been developed for additional support regarding the registration process.

