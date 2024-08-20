COP29 Azerbaijan, UN body start technical testing phase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), scheduled to take place in Baku this November, are progressing, said the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

To ensure that the event is organized in line with UNFCCC protocols and standards, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has started a technical testing phase for seamless and uninterrupted provision of ICT systems.The Proof of Concept (PoC) phase was launched on August 19th at Baku Stadium, the venue for COP29, with representatives from both the Operating Company and the UNFCCC in attendance. On the first day of testing, UNFCCC representatives were introduced to the existing infrastructure, visiting two data centers and familiarizing themselves with the aggregation and communication rooms.Over the next three weeks, the PoC phase will assess the security, functionality, and efficiency of the network and services to be used during COP29 through a series of tests. These evaluations will verify the security of ICT and wireless network services, simulate tests of the accreditation process, and test cybersecurity. This testing is will help to identify and mitigate potential risks, and to prevent technical challenges during the event.Partner and contractor companies operating at the event venue will also participate in the PoC testing phase. At the conclusion of the three-week testing phase, the ICT infrastructure to be used at COP29 will receive final approval, and full system implementation will commence.

News.Az