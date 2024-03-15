COP29 confronts challenges in addressing complex issues, says UN official

+ ↺ − 16 px

"COP29 is confronted with the task of resolving highly intricate issues, with climate finance being one of the foremost concerns. It is imperative to develop mechanisms for energy transition, with significant involvement expected from the private sector," said Fatou Haidara, Deputy to the Director-General and Managing Director of the Directorate of Global Partnerships and External Relations at UNIDO, during her participation in the panel session titled "From Good Words to Good Deeds: Setting Objectives for COP29," held within the framework of the 11th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

"This year, a primary focus lies on offering industrial technology solutions. The industrial sector not only generates skilled employment but also plays a pivotal role in climate change mitigation strategies. Strengthening the capabilities of innovative institutions and organizations is crucial. Collaboration with the private sector continues to evolve positively, particularly in the realm of energy resource industries," emphasized Fatou Haidara.

News.Az