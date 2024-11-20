COP29 features signing of MoU on wind power plant construction in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the construction of the Kalbajar Wind Power Plant was signed by the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, "Clean Energy Invest LLC," and "Baltech Green LLC" as part of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku.

The unique project will be implemented at an altitude of 3,100 meters. "Clean Energy Invest LLC" and "Baltech Green LLC" will soon form a joint venture to begin measurement campaigns and prepare the draft project, News.Az reports.The wind power plant, with an initial capacity of 200-240 MW, is expected to be operational by early 2028. The project’s capacity is planned to increase to 600 MW in the future."This is a proud moment for Azerbaijan. Local private investors are showing their readiness to contribute to the country’s energy transition," emphasized Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency.Volkan Gerdan, a board member of Baltech Green LLC, highlighted the company’s successful track record in developing and managing renewable energy projects in Türkiye. He also stressed that the Kalbajar wind project in the liberated areas signifies the company's commitment to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan.Mir Jamal Pashayev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Clean Energy Invest LLC" and CEO of AGEC, emphasized that the Kalbajar wind project is a significant step in Azerbaijan's decarbonization and sustainable development efforts.

News.Az