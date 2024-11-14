COP29 in Baku features event on governments’ climate action

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event themed “Where are governments with their climate action? First results of the ClimateScanner assessment” co-organized by Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) was held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The event was attended by representatives of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of Brazil, Finland, Canada and other countries and the European Court of Auditors, along with a number of authoritative international organizations, including the UN Development Program, the UN Population Fund, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, as well as representatives of the institutions and heads of state bodies, News.Az reports.The event continued with panel discussions with the participation of representatives of the Supreme Audit Institutions from Canada, India, Maldives and the European Court of Auditors.The panel discussions featured the experiences of SAIs and lessons learned from the assessment tool, as well as opportunities for improving effective climate governance and accountability at the national level.

