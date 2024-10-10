COP29 in Baku to feature Human Development Day

COP29 in Baku to feature Human Development Day

The Human Development Day will be hosted during the upcoming COP29 in Baku.

The announcement was made by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, during a Pre-COP29 event, themed “Enhance Ambition and Enable Action” in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.“So, the event on human development, irrigation and youth will be held with the involvement of all parties,” he said.“The adaptation is an essential pillar for enhancing and accelerating our activities globally. COP29 gives us the opportunity to expand our activities. As COP29 Presidency, we host Trio meetings, trying to create synergy and implement the results,” Babayev noted.Babayev acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence that decisive steps will help realize ambitions and contribute to building a sustainable future.

News.Az