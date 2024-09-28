COP29 International Advisory Committee holds meeting in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York hosted on Friday the third meeting of the COP29 International Advisory Committee comprising experts, former state figures and renowned personalities, organized by the COP29 Presidency.

The meeting aimed to update the committee members on the advancements made by the COP29 Presidency since the committee’s last meeting in August, News.Az reports.Addressing the meeting, Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate, highlighted important steps taken by the COP29 Presidency in implementing the plan on enhancing ambitions and enabling action. He said that the COP29 Presidency team held a total of 75 meetings in New York on the margins of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly and the New York Climate Week.The COP29 President-Designate provided detailed information about the events held during the Climate Week, initiatives put forward by the COP29 Presidency and the discussions held in this regard.Babayev detailed the events held during Climate Week, the initiatives proposed by the COP29 Presidency, and the discussions that took place. He announced that Baku will host the Pre-COP meeting this October, providing an opportunity for parties to engage in dialogue and seek political solutions. He also stressed the importance of continued support from the International Advisory Committee to advance the Presidency’s top priorities.Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Nigar Arpadarai, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, and Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer for COP29, briefed the committee members about the COP29 preparations.The members of the International Advisory Committee, including Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ismail Serageldin, Jean Baderschneider, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, and Patricia Espinosa commended the progress made within the COP29 preparations.

