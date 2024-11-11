COP29 launches Daily Show TV program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from November 11, the “COP29 Daily Show”, a collaborative partnership between COP29 and Hi Impact will be broadcast live from Baku, Azerbaijan.

The COP29 Daily Show will be a highly watchable, energetic and intelligent 30-minute summary of the day’s action at the most significant event of the year - COP29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22, News.Az reports.The innovative format will welcome guests ranging from world leaders to scientists, community voices and industry pioneers.All twelve episodes of the COP29 Daily show will be available for free to millions of viewers from around the world, through syndication with 47 TV stations, including the national broadcasters on four continents. Episodes will be uploaded daily to COP29’s official YouTube and social media channels for later playback.The first of its kind, the Daily Show, is being produced in partnership with Hi Impact, a globally renowned communications agency and broadcast specialists. The show is delivered as part of COP29 commitment to improving global inclusion: it will allow international audiences unable to attend in person, to connect with the event in a way like never before.The program will be filmed in a purpose-built studio located in the Green Zone and will be hosted by Rosanna Lockwood, a journalist and international presenter with extensive experience in the field of news and interview programs broadcast on leading TV channels in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She was the host of the shows like "Prime Time with Rosanna Lockwood" and "News UK" in London.The Daily Show couch is set to welcome an array of diverse voices, each prominent in the Climate Change discussion. The program will also feature YouTube climate creators as guest reporters, taking the reach of the program to young audiences who do not engage in traditional media. The tone and style of the show has been specifically designed to enable audiences from all walks of life to connect with the topic of Climate Change. The idea of the show is to break down barriers and to make the climate change discussion more relatable and accessible to a wider range of viewers.

