COP29 lead negotiator engages in climate discussions with Belgian officials

COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brussels Vagif Sadigov held several meetings with Belgian officials.

COP29 Lead Negotiator @YalchinRafiyev and AZ Ambassador to Belgium & Luxembourg and Head of the Mission to the EU @VaqifS held positive discussions with Luc Jacobs, Belgian Special Envoy for Climate and Environment, and Peter Wittoeck, Head of the Belgian delegation to UNFCCC. pic.twitter.com/mFIpQLk8y2 — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) July 10, 2024

During the COP29 delegation's visit to Belgium, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev met with Tony Agotha, the EU Special Envoy for Climate and Environment, to exchange views on climate change negotiations and preparations for #COP29. pic.twitter.com/kpyzWMEbjX — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) July 10, 2024

The talks centered on climate change initiatives and cooperation, News.Az reports.“COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium & Luxembourg and Head of the Mission to the EU Vagif Sadigov held positive discussions with Luc Jacobs, Belgian Special Envoy for Climate and Environment, and Peter Wittoeck, Head of the Belgian delegation to UNFCCC,” reads the post on COP29’s official X account.While the specifics of the meetings were not disclosed, the discussions were described as constructive, aiming to enhance collaborative efforts in tackling climate change.During the visit to Belgium, Y. Rafiyev also held a meeting with Tony Agotha, the EU Special Envoy for Climate and Environment, to exchange views on climate change negotiations and preparations for COP29.

News.Az