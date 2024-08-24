COP29 lead negotiator warns of dire consequences if climate change continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev on Saturday warned of severe consequences if climate change continues on its current path.

“If climate change continues on its current path or worsens, the world is heading towards a severe future,” Rafiyev said at the “29 Climate Conversations: Road to COP29” media workshop in Baku, News.Az reports.He underscored the critical need for immediate action.“To avert this impending disaster, United Nations member states and nations committed to the Rio Convention and the Paris Agreement must implement serious, results-oriented measures,” Rafiyev added. “The COP events are among the most effective platforms for advancing these initiatives.”

