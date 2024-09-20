COP29 names two new official partners

COP29 names two new official partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 has announced two new official partners for the event in Baku.

NEQSOL Holding has been announced as the Synergy Partner and GILTEX has been announced as the Textile Partner, highlighting both businesses’ commitment to sustainable practices and global climate goals, News.Az reports citing the COP29 official website. NEQSOL Holding and GILTEX are actively participating in Azerbaijan's National Pledge Program, which is aimed at measuring their internal capabilities to achieve climate goals, develop their ESG strategies, and meet the requirements of partnership criteria. Through consultations and training sessions provided by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, these partners are working to enhance their competencies, optimize resource management, and contribute to the country's climate ambitions.COP29 Partners will be using this opportunity to engage with global climate policies, highlight their ongoing efforts on sustainability and support the delivery of climate action in their key business areas. By partnering with COP29 in Baku, these businesses can demonstrate the critical role they play in advancing green policies and supporting the global community in keeping the 1.5C target within reach.COP29 Partners will be joined in the Green Zone by businesses from around the world that have committed to this year’s Green Zone as exhibitors. Such businesses join a diverse mix of organisations that will showcase climate-friendly products and solutions.Baku will host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). A group of Eastern European countries has chosen Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to host COP29 climate talks next year. Earlier, Bulgaria withdrew its candidacy to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in favour of Azerbaijan. Moreover, Baku and Yerevan agreed to support each other at some international venues. In a joint statement, Armenia said it would support Azerbaijan's bid to host the COP29 summit. The conference is being held in rotation by five UN regional groups, and Eastern Europe will take part next year.

News.Az