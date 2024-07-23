COP29 negotiating team discusses Paris Climate Agreement at forum in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Presidency Negotiating Team took part in discussions at the 16th International Sustainable Development Forum of Asia-Pacific (ISAP) in Japan's Tokyo, the publication of the COP29 social network on X said.

“Representatives of Azerbaijan outlined the vision of the COP29 presidency to achieve results on Article 6 of the Paris Climate Agreement (of 2015) on the development of carbon markets to support sustainable development in the world,” the post noted.According to the website of this international forum, “the Earth is currently facing a ‘triple crisis’ - climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollution and the Paris Agreement, the Kunming-Montreal Framework for Biodiversity Conservation, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) should help to solve these problems”.The organizers of the event point out that “the presence of such problems as climate change, loss of biodiversity, and environmental pollution creates obstacles to sustainable development, and a comprehensive approach is needed to find solutions.In this connection, the importance of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku on November 11–22 was noted.

News.Az