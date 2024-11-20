COP29: New project launched to foster environmental co-op among Caspian nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

During COP29, the project "The Caspian House: A Platform for Environmental Organizations of Caspian Countries" was unveiled, alongside the signing of a joint cooperation protocol by representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

The initiative aims to establish an environmental association of non-governmental organizations from the four Caspian nations, focusing on collaborative efforts to address regional environmental challenges, News.Az reports.The cooperation document was signed by Shalala Hasanova, Chairperson of the "Support to the Development of Public Relations" Public Union, Stanislav Korolev, Deputy Secretary-General of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly, Svetlana Mogilyuk, Chairperson of the "EkoForum-Kazakhstan" Public Union, and Barkali Atayev, Head of the "Tebigi Kuvvat" Public Union.This event was organized under a project by the "Support to the Development of Public Relations" Public Union, which won the "COP29: International Initiatives" grant competition, co-announced by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Agency for State Support to NGOs.

