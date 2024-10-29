COP29 Operating Company, Green Energy Power Plant ink memorandum in Baku

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Green Energy Power Plant LLC have inked a memorandum at Baku Stadium.

The agreement was signed by Hikmat Mustafayev, Chief of Staff at the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, and Emil Ibadov, an authorized representative of Green Energy Power Plant, News.Az reports.In 2023, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization reported that the global annual average temperature was nearly 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, specifically at 1.45 ± 0.12 °C. This figure is significant, as the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change aims to limit the long-term temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.In addition to causing the polar ice caps to melt and sea levels to rise, global warming is causing other types of climate change, like desertification and an increase in extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods and fires: the distortion of the climate risks causing incalculable damage. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az