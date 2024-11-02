COP29 preparations underway in Baku with info tours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, in partnership with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has initiated information tours for delegations attending the upcoming climate conference in Baku, set to begin on November 11.

These tours, which started on October 28, target representatives from diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.The primary goal is to offer an in-depth look at the preparations for the conference, allowing participants to evaluate the extensive work being done at the main venue for COP29.The delegations expressed satisfaction with their visits, noting the impressive progress made in a relatively short timeframe in advance of the significant event.The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. Over the course of two weeks, Baku is expected to transform into a global hub for climate discussions, accommodating approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international attendees.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was established at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aiming to prevent harmful human interference with the climate system.The term COP, which stands for "Conference of the Parties," denotes the supreme decision-making body tasked with overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention currently comprises 198 member states, and the COP convenes annually unless otherwise determined by the parties involved. The inaugural COP was held in Berlin in March 1995, with its secretariat located in Bonn.

