COP29 presents great opportunities for Azerbaijan: Minister

COP29, set to take place in Baku this November, presents great opportunities for Azerbaijan, COP29 President-designate, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said.

Speaking at a roundtable themed “Azerbaijan Sustainable Built Environment Leadership” in Baku, Babayev highlighted that the conference will allow Azerbaijan to showcase its achievements and future projects, News.Az reports.“COP29 will enable us to demonstrate to the world the progress we have made and our upcoming initiatives. As a leading country in the region, Azerbaijan will take the lead in addressing global climate challenges,” Babayev stated.“We visited most countries with our team and saw how great the interest in this process is. We would like our country, as always, to move forward in this matter, setting an example for the whole world,” the minister added.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az