COP29 presents promising opportunities for OTS: SG

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Baku, presents promising opportunities for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Secretary General of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev told AstanaTimes.

"Environmental sustainability and resilience will be at the forefront of our agenda. The upcoming COP29 Summit in Baku presents promising opportunities for our organization to make significant contributions to this area," he said.To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az