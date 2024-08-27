COP29 Presidency affirms commitment to supporting vulnerable communities across Pacific

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is committed to supporting climate-vulnerable communities across the Pacific, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev said.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga, News.Az reports, citing the COP29 Presidency’s official X account.He noted that the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting is an important opportunity to discuss the need to strengthen resilience at all levels and across all parts of society – from climate change adaptation and sustainable development to health, education and security,“Pacific Islands know all too well the devastating impact of climate change. Increasingly frequent, and severe, cyclones, rising sea levels, and flooding all pose a threat to people and livelihoods,” the COP29 Presidency said in a post on X.“There are constant reminders of the need to fulfil our past promises and reach for the highest levels of ambition at COP29 this year.Together, we can turn COP29 into a pivotal moment for global climate action,” it added.

News.Az