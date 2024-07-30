COP29 Presidency mulls Sustainable Built Environment in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and Climate Change High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai met representatives of the public and private construction sector at a round table discussion on 30 July. Attended by local and foreign construction companies and state bodies, the meeting discussed the Sustainable Built Environment in Azerbaijan. It is one of a series of events designed to increase the sustainability competencies of the private sector, as part of preparations for the COP29 Conference that Azerbaijan will host later this year.

The aims of the meeting were to create a collaborative platform on the transition to sustainable and zero carbon construction, taking into consideration the impact of the construction sector on the environment, and to bring together local construction companies, construction and production enterprises, foreign companies and experts, and representatives of state bodies. The round table discussed international opportunities on the road to decarbonisation, the ecological advantages of switching to low emission construction materials and potential problems on this road, sustainable development, and past and future actions to combat climate change.The round table was joined by COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Chair of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, COP29 Climate Change High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai, and representatives of the UN, World Bank and International Finance Corporation, along with leading local and global construction companies.The event was opened with an introductory remark by Nigar Arpadarai, who highlighted that the private sector is the pillar of the national economy. She emphasized that the business leaders participating at the event play a pivotal role in driving change in the construction sector in Azerbaijan. As the Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, Nigar Arpadarai stated that her goal is to lend a helping hand to local businesses on the path to decarbonisation and ensure that the voices of private enterprises are heard.In his address at the meeting, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev commended the construction industry representatives for their participation, noting how they are supporting the government’s endeavors to mitigate the impacts of climate change. He urged the business community to lend their weight to the drive to promote sustainable green construction in Azerbaijan.The Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev, highlighted the declaration of the green energy zone in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, emphasizing the application of innovative approaches such as Smart Cities, Smart Villages and the restoration of the ecosystem. He noted that, “The restoration and reconstruction tied to the ‘Great Return’ to Karabakh underscore the region’s considerable potential. Environmental conservation is a top priority within the full-fledged restoration process in the liberated territories.”Participants at the round table voiced support for Azerbaijan’s efforts to limit carbon emissions to 1.5°C, noting their understanding of the role of the construction sector in improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, and stressed their readiness to make ongoing contributions in this regard.A declaration on the Sustainable Built Environment in Azerbaijan, which aims to support global decarbonisation targets, was signed at the round table by representatives of PMD Group, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand Districts, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Pasha Real Estate Group, The Sixth Floor, Aral Group, Hunar Group, SR Construction, Crystal Absheron, Avant Group and Baku City Residence. The declaration focuses collective efforts on a range of commitments such as promoting decarbonisation targets, measuring and accounting for emissions, ensuring transparency and collaboration, exchanging knowledge and experience, and integrating climate action into business models.

