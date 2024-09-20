COP29 Presidency provides operational update on preparations for climate conference in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Presidency shared a comprehensive operational update on Azerbaijan's preparations for the upcoming COP29 UN Climate Change Conference, scheduled to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22, 2024.

In a briefing held in Baku, the COP29 Presidency outlined its preparations in terms of the COP29 Venue and its sustainability commitments, transport, and accommodation to ensure that delegates, stakeholders and visitors can easily access COP29 during their visit and focus their attention on advancing climate action.After months of intensive effort, work at the Baku Stadium is nearing completion. The Stadium has been organised into six zones and supplemented with external temporary tented structures that have now been fully erected, with the Blue Zone covering an area of more than 100,000 m2.Across both the Blue Zone and Green Zone, venue facilities have been organised to ensure delegates and visitors can engage productively and meaningfully in the COP process. Special attention has been paid to the visitor experience with hundreds of dedicated staff hired to work throughout the stadium. A range of accommodations have been made throughout the stadium to meet international accessibility and mobility standards.Following a thorough and robust materiality assessment, seven commitments were enshrined in a comprehensive sustainability strategy covering the following key areas: carbon neutrality, legacy and continuity, accessibility and inclusivity, promotion of sustainable practices, transparency and accountability, safety and security for all, and an inclusive and respectful environment.A special focus has been placed on achieving carbon neutrality goals based on robust measurement systems and data analysis, coupled with concerted efforts to reduce emissions across ‘environmental hotspots’ including waste and transport.Careful consideration has been given to facilitating the movement of delegates to and from the COP29 Venue as the COP29 Presidency unveiled the COP29 Route Network to ensure a safe, efficient and seamless travel experience. This strategy brings together a whole-of-government approach, underpinned by robust data and analytics around passenger behavior.This starts as soon as delegates exit the airport, where they will be met by a dedicated fleet of taxis offering a 24-hour service to ferry delegates to and from their accommodation (or the venue), together with City Shuttle Services and Residential Shuttle Services. All taxis are fully accessible and within the fleet, a number of electric taxis are being deployed.At the heart of the COP29 Route Network is a fleet of 350 conference shuttle buses, of which over half are electric. These shuttle buses are free of charge, and connect a total of 14 Transport Hubs situated at key locations across the City, designed to provide COP29 delegates with multiple drop off and pick up points between the hubs and the venue, interconnecting with Baku’s public transport network.A multi-agency accommodation strategy has been developed, to unite under the common goal of welcoming and accommodating everyone in Baku for COP29. Central to the effort to provide visitors to Baku with reasonably priced, conveniently located, safe and secure accommodation is bnetwork, a user-friendly and secure booking platform providing hotels (a range of 2, 3, 4 and 5 Star options), short-term lets and apartments.A further 4,000 rooms have been added to the platform in the past few days, including shortened three-night minimum stay options situated in residential complexes. All accommodation available on the platform is subject to quality assurance inspections by COP29 officials, to ensure a high standard of service for visiting delegates.A helpline will also be established for the duration of COP29 to assist delegates with any questions they might have during their visit.The COP29 Operating Company is focused on providing a suitable platform for global media, working closely with the UNFCCC to effectively cover the most consequential climate event of the year. Facilities available include the construction of a temporary media centre, spanning 6,325m2. Additionally, Blue Zone media spots include stand-up points, two press conference rooms, a TV studio, and a stakeout zone. A further 15 TV studios are also available.

