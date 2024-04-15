COP29 President-Designate: The green transition is among Azerbaijan's national priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The green transition is among Azerbaijan's national priorities,” said COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev at the first press conference held at the COP29 Presidency headquarters.

“The country has joined the Global Methane Pledge, which envisages a voluntary commitment by states to reduce methane emissions and has set a target of generating 30 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Azerbaijan has, moreover, adopted a target of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases by 35 per cent by 2030, and 40 per cent by 2050, taking 1990 as its baseline,” Babayev pointed out.

“As part of the global community, Azerbaijan too is facing the complications of climate change, in particular the problems of desertification and the fall in water levels in the country's rivers and the Caspian Sea,” the President-Designate added.

News.Az