COP29 volunteers participate in coastal cleaning campaign

Cleanmob coastal cleaning campaign was organized on Shikh Beach with the participation of COP29 Volunteer Program members, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company said in a statement.



The Cleanmob campaign was organized within the World Cleanup Day.The action, which brought together more than 150 volunteers, was organized in a special competition format, which served to develop the team spirit of volunteers along with the promotion of responsibility in environmental protection. The winning team and its participants were awarded with certificates. A total of 1,501 kg of waste collected during the campaign was directed to recycling in order to ensure the disposal process following environmental requirements and norms.After the cleaning campaign, eco-training and several events were organized in order to boost environmental habits among the COP29 Volunteers.

News.Az