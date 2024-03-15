COP29 will make significant contribution to climate action, UNDP administrator tells Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, speaking at the panel session titled “From Good Words to Good Deeds: What Objectives can be set for COP29” within the 11th Global Baku Forum, highlighted the significance of immediate responses to climate change. He underscored that COP29, to be hosted by Azerbaijan, will play a crucial role in advancing action on climate change, News.Az reports.

Steiner stressed the need for funding initiatives ahead of COP29 and emphasized the importance of expressing objections to climate change while urging global collaboration on concerted action.

Additionally, he noted the integration of climate change into national sustainable development goals in 2024 and the transition of many countries to renewable energy sources.

