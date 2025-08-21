Copa Sudamericana match in Argentina canceled after clashes leave 10 injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Copa Conmebol Sudamericana clash between Independiente and Universidad de Chile was called off following violent clashes between rival supporters.

Authorities evacuated the Libertadores de América Stadium in Avellaneda, Argentina, on Wednesday night after the disturbances left at least 10 fans seriously injured and nearly 90 people arrested, local officials said, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

"The Conmebol Sudamericana 2025 Round of 16 match between Independiente (ARG) and Universidad de Chile (CHI) has been canceled," a Conmebol statement said.

"This decision was made because the home club and local authorities could not provide adequate security to ensure the continuation of the match."

The violence erupted in the stands as Universidad de Chile fans threw projectiles and broken seats at Independiente supporters.

In shocking scenes, several Independiente fans moved into the area where the visiting fans were located, attacking them with stones and sticks before police arrived. Fans of both teams could be seen calling for medical assistance.

At the time of suspension, the score was tied 1-1. Lucas Assadi had scored for Universidad de Chile in the 11th minute, and Santiago Montiel had equalized for Independiente in the 27th minute. The aggregate score favored the Chilean team 2-1.

