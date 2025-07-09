Copper market faces turmoil as Trump proposes 50% tariff on US imports

Since February, when Trump first laid out plans for the levies, global traders have sent record volumes of the metal to the US, targeting huge profits on cargoes that can be delivered before the tariffs land.

A 50% tariff — which could be in place within weeks — signals an imminent end to that trade but injects new uncertainties, including on timing and potential carve-outs for some large producers. In the short-term, one crucial question for traders is whether or not copper that’s already on its way to the US will be hit with tariffs when it arrives.

Citigroup Inc. called it a watershed moment for copper, closing the window for significant shipments into the US market.

“The degree of impact will heavily depend on the details,” said Marcus Garvey, Macquarie Group’s head of commodities strategy. “Not only the rate of any tariff but which forms of copper it is applied to, and whether or not there is any grace period ahead of its implementation.”

If the tariff takes hold, it will inflict higher costs across a broad section of the US economy due to the myriad of industries and applications that rely on copper — even as Trump piles pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Trump’s already imposed 50% levies on steel and aluminum (ALI=F), but there’s particular concern about the economic impact of copper tariffs because the US is highly reliant on imports. US buyers have already warned that the measure risks undermining Trump’s core ambitions to revive manufacturing and challenge China’s industrial might. “The US does not have nearly enough mine/smelter/refinery capacity to be self-sufficient in copper,” Jefferies LLC analysts including Christopher LaFemina wrote in a note. “As a result, import tariffs are likely to lead to continued significant price premiums in the US relative to other regions.”