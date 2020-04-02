Coronavirus cases in Armenia climb to 663
Armenia has confirmed 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus, brining the total number to 663, the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention r
A total of 2,940 tests have come back negative, and 626 people are currently being treated in Armenia. Up to now, 4 patiens have died of the coronavirus in the country.
