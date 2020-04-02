Coronavirus cases in Armenia climb to 663

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of Thursday 11am, a total of 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

A total of 2,940 tests have come back negative, and 626 people are currently being treated in Armenia. Up to now, 4 patiens have died of the coronavirus in the country.

