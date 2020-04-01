Coronavirus cases in Russia exceed 2,700

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 440 over the past day to 2,777 in 75 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reported.

A total of 190 people have recovered and 24 people have died over the entire period, the center said.

