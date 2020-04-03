Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 4,100

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has increased by 601 over the past 24 hours amounting to 4,149 in 78 regions of the country. A total of 281 patients have recovered, 34 people have died, the coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

"To date, 4,149 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 78 Russian regions, 46 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. A total of 281 patients have been discharged [from hospitals]. Four coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours. In total, 34 people have died," the crisis center said.

New coronavirus cases have been recorded in 32 regions over the past 24 hours, including Moscow (448), the Moscow Region (34), the Krasnodar Region (17), the Penza Region (11), the Leningrad Region (10), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (10) and St. Petersburg (9).

According to the crisis center, 28 people have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow over the past 24 hours, five in the Sverdlovsk Region, four in Tatarstan, two in the Perm Region and two in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.

Fatalities have been recorded in the Komi Region (2), Moscow (1) and the Perm Region (1).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

News.Az

News.Az