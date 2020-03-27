Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking: WHO
Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000 worldwide, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives, Reuters reports.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also urged countries to refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“The chronic global shortage of personal protective gear is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives,” Tedros told a Geneva news conference.
Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions have been the hardest hit by the epidemic, but 10 to 15% of people under the age of 50 will have moderate to severe infection, said Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert.
Asked about reports of infections in young adults, Ryan said: “For most people, it is a very mild infection, most young people. But for a significant minority of people between the age of 20 and 60, this is a significant infection.”
“What is really emerging is a perception that this disease, while not fatal and not causing critical disease in a younger age group, is causing severe illness in many people,” Ryan said.
