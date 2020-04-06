Coronavirus global death toll tops 70,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global death toll from coronavirus crossed 70,000 on Monday, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University, Anadolu Agency reported.

Since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the COVID-19 disease has spread to at least 183 countries and regions around the globe, while confirmed cases have climbed to nearly 1.3 million.

With the exact number of deaths as of 0730GMT stands at 70,356, worldwide more than 270,000 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Italy, Spain, France, and the U.K. continue to be the hardest-hit countries in terms of fatalities.

The U.S. has reported the most number of cases -- nearly 338,000 -- along with 9,648 fatalities. Deaths usually lag behind case numbers by several weeks, according to epidemiologists.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus with 15,887, followed by Spain with 13,055 and France with 8,078.

The U.K. has reported 4,934 deaths, while Iran has reported 3,739.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most-affected areas and implemented lockdowns, as the World Health Organization last month declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe its new epicenter.

