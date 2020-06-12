Coronavirus situation remains critical in Armenia: Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The state of emergency has been extended in Armenia due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading in the country, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

Addressing a parliamentary meeting, Pashinyan noted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia has already surpassed 15,000.

"One hundred people in Armenia are in critical condition, hospitals are overcrowded, and 204 out of 239 beds of intensive care units are occupied," he added.

News.Az