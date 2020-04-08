Coronavirus: total number of recoveries reaches 50 in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus has reached 50 in Georgia, agenda.ge reports.

The country has confirmed a total of 208 cases of COVID-19 since February 26, including 153 active cases of the virus and three deaths.

As on April 7, over 3,000 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, a gold-standard in epidemiology for detecting viral matter in blood samples.

Head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze has again called on the citizens to stay home, avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing to avoid the further spread of the virus.

News.Az

News.Az