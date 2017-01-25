Corruption rate increased in Armenia - Transparency International

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Transparency International revealed its report on corruption - the Corruption Perceptions Index 2016, AzVision.az reports.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index 2016, Armenia ranked in the 113the place among 176 countries (with a score of 33).

Last year Armenia was placed 95th in the list of 167 countries. It was reported that Armenia experienced retardation in the fight against corruption.

According to the report, the rate of the corruption increased during the half-year. The measures for fight against corruption have not been implemented in the country.

The opinion poll among taxpayers also confirms the situation. People who wanted to engage with entrepreneurship paid great amount of corruption. Numerous facts exist about the embezzlement of taxes by officials.

Note, Denmark is the least corrupt country in the world.

News.Az