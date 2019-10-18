Corruption schemes disclosed at Armenia's water consumer companies, AMD 5.7 billion damage reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian authorities' crackdown on corruption by water companies continues, ARKA reports.

The press office of the Prosecutor General's Office reports that 13 criminal cases have been opened in 2018 and 2019 over embezzlement committed by officials in collusion with officials, forgery of papers, abuse of powers and negligence. Investigations into the reported cases are underway now.



These cases apply water consumer companies Ararat, Artashat, Talin, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Lori, Martuni, Shenik, Yerevan, Echmiadzin and Armavir.



Corruption schemes that have worked long years are already revealed. In particular, over a period between 2016 and 2018, heads of the companies, abusing their powers, issued bills for water consumption not in cubic meters, but in hectares in a clear breach of the law. Their documents contained false data and the volumes of the provided services were significantly exaggerated.



False contracts were signed in the absence of water consumers, and the considerable financial resources for not provided services were pocketed. The damage inflicted totals AMD 5.7 billion. An investigation is being conducted now to find out all the persons involved in these criminal schemes.

News.Az

News.Az